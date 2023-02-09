Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,705,000 after acquiring an additional 597,379 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $58.27 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

