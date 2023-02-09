State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

