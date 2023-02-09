RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,545,000 after buying an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

