Signaturefd LLC Sells 794 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $98.19 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

