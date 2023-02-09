Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

