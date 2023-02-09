10,000 Shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EC. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecopetrol from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

