Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

