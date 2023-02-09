Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PriceSmart worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

PriceSmart Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher S. Souhrada sold 1,228 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $87,151.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,482 shares of company stock worth $2,987,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 24.93%.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

