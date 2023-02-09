11,227 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 366,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

AM stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.