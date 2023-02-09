Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Raised to “Fundamental Buy” at Partner Cap Sec

Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a valuation buy rating to a fundamental buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Partner Cap Sec also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Intevac has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares in the company, valued at $32,115,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,058.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,971,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,115,276.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 94,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,714 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intevac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

