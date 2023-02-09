Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Raised to “Fundamental Buy” at Partner Cap Sec

Partner Cap Sec upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a valuation buy rating to a fundamental buy rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Partner Cap Sec also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intevac from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intevac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Intevac Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Intevac has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $7.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intevac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intevac Company Profile
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intevac (IVAC)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.