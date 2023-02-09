Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $49,146.48 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Doug Bailey sold 156 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $11,216.40.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.14 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

