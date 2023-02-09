OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading 5.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.51. 326,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,458,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 42.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

