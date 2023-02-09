The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Gap Down to $36.31

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.31, but opened at $35.53. The Carlyle Group shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 1,374,006 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $377,962.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,224,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,506,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,413,168 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.