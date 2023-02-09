Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Five Below were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.70. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

