USS Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,130 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 141.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

NYSE IPG opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

