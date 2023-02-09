South Dakota Investment Council Sells 500 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMC opened at $185.15 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.