USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,007 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.51. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $198.10 and a 12 month high of $658.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.80.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

