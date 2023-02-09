South Dakota Investment Council Increases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

