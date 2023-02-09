South Dakota Investment Council Invests $203,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

