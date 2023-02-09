Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 373,402 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,402 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

