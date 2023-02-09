Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $33.45. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 467,051 shares traded.
The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 4.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.
