Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Position Decreased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

About Wheaton Precious Metals

NYSE WPM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Articles

