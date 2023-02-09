12,900 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,204,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,238,000 after acquiring an additional 295,571 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 36,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 30,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RF opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RF. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.