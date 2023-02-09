South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of PARA opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

