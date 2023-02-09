Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 50,000 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7,042.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $339.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $358.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.25 and its 200 day moving average is $325.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

