Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.19 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,063 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

