Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,822 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

