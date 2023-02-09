Toronto Dominion Bank Buys Shares of 400,000 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,999,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.48.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.