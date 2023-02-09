Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $16,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of AJG opened at $196.15 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.03 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

