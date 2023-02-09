Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $292.77 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.05.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

