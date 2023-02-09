Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 466.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,478 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Insider Activity

DocuSign Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $64.95 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.