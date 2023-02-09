Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 48,639 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,375 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 48,639 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

