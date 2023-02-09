Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.44% of Kinross Gold worth $21,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 325,896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.41.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE KGC opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.