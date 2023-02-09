Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,083 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 99,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,514,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 230,809 shares in the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 144,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 339,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

DVN opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

