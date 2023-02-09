California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 76,625 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,625 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $65,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Nucor by 268.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,316 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $31,351,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $166.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.82. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

