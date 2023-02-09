Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 560.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Twilio worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $328,017. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $62.45 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.