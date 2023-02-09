California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 59,759 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.46% of Campbell Soup worth $65,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.