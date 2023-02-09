California Public Employees Retirement System Has $66.29 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $66,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,511,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $41,221,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Welltower by 59.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,530,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,033,000 after buying an additional 568,842 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

