California Public Employees Retirement System Has $70.14 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,861 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of ResMed worth $70,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ResMed by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,975,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

RMD stock opened at $220.96 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,105.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total transaction of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,504,949.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,105.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,643,405. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

