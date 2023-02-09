California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of M&T Bank worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTB. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MTB opened at $158.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.