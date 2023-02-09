California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 48,661 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $72,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $431.79 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.17.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.14.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

