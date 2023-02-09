Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Prudential Financial worth $73,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -121.83%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

