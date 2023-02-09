Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152,807 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Seagen worth $73,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.58.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $108,461.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,386,920. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

