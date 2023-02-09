Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,033,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $83,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GRMN opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $129.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.