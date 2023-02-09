California Public Employees Retirement System Has $80.48 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $80,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $151.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

