California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Williams Companies worth $79,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

WMB stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

