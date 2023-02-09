California Public Employees Retirement System Has $81.26 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Sysco worth $81,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

