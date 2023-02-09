California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 27,498 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Arista Networks worth $83,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.79.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,879 shares of company stock worth $8,663,609 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

