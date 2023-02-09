California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.64% of Omnicom Group worth $82,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,739,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

