Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.72% of Domino’s Pizza worth $78,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 97,631 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $353.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $449.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

